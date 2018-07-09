Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said our country has a wealth of human resources and emphasised the need for utilising this human resource effectively and meaningfully. The Prime Minister made these comments at a meeting held in Moneragala Mahanama National School after opening a new aesthetic building on Saturday.

The Premier urged the necessity of regulating technology-based factories in our country. “Technology is used in agriculture and many other fields in countries like Ukraine, Singapore and other Asian countries. Our education should focus on technology to prepare students to face the future.”

He said students must be trained to enhance their knowledge of science and management in order to fulfill the future requirements of the business sector.“We need to focus on human resource development as mere infrastructure development is not enough for economic development of the country,” he said.

He also said the export economy would play a key role in the economic revival of Sri Lanka in the future.The export economy commenced with tea cultivation and in 1977, the textile industry was introduced as an export venture, which is very popular even today.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the ‘Nearest School is the Best School’ project which was initiated by the government recently emphasises the 13-year compulsory system, developing school infrastructure and teacher training in order to uplift the education in the country.The government under the ‘Nearest School is the Best School’ project earmarked Rs. 70 million to develop 10 projects in Moneragala Mahanama National School.The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for a new market complex in Moneragala town on the same day, for which funds were allocated under the ‘Gamperaliya Development Project’.

Public Administration and Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara and Moneragala Mahanama National School Principal D.M.P. Bandara also spoke.Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri, Members of Uva PC, Provincial Education Secretary, Provincial Education Director R.M.P. Rathnayake, Zonal Director of Education Sarath Bandu Gunasekara, Divisional Director Chaminda Attanayake and other dignitaries participated.

(Government News Portal)