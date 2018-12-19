General Secretary of the UNP, former Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam yesterday said the UNF under no circumstances, would give the Ministries of Law and Order and the Media and Information to President Maithripala Sirisena.

He told the Daily Mirror that it was inevitable that there will be more constitutional and political dilemma if these two Ministries were given to the Executive President.

“President can hold only the Ministries of Defense and Mahaweli Development and Environment under the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Therefore, we are not ready to give any other Ministry to President because it will create further problems,” he added.

Mr. Kariyawasam flatly rejected the speculation floated in the media that the UNF was in a move to form a unity government and thereby increase the cabinet to more than 30 and said the UNF government was determined to establish a purely UNF government supported by other parties and restrict the cabinet to 30.

“The list of cabinet members will be sent to President Sirisena this afternoon by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. I believe, the cabinet would be able to take oaths tomorrow (19). But it is up to President Sirisena to decide when to appoint the cabinet,” Mr. Kariyawasam said yesterday.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sandun A Jayasekera)