A significant amount of funds are being allocated to the education sector development from each budget, Education State Minister Vijayakala Maheshwaran said.

She added that a huge amount of funds has been allocated from this budget also for education sector and the annual budgetary allocation for education is well utilised for the development and the betterment of the education sector by the Education Ministry.

She said that moves are being taken to identify the areas in the education sector to be further developed.

“We have identified areas to be further developed and I hope to discuss with the Education Minister in this regard. Concerning the development of education sector a significant amount of funds has been allocated for the education by this budget also.

The annual budgetary allocation is pretty enough to utilise for the betterment of the education sector” she added.

(Source: Daily News – By Dharma Sri Abeyratne)