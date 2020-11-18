Weak and uninspiring budget – Harsha De Silva
Posted in Local News
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harsha De Silva said the budget was weak and uninspiring with totally unrealistic revenue figures.
“It is a shift towards a protectionist and failed import substitution industrialisation model of Sri Lanka. Is this the Government’s great plan?” he asked.
