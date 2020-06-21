Weapon training given to Madrasa students in presence of principal, report reveals

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) submitted a report pertaining to the Easter Attacks of last year to the Fort Magistrate’s Court on Friday (19).

During the investigations, revelations have been made that 24 students were sent to a Madrasa in Puttalam by suicide bomber Zahran Hashim and his clan.

The report said that under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) the CID is conducting further investigations into Lawyer Hijaz Hizbullah.

According to the investigations that have been carried out so far, 07 phone numbers and 09 mobile phones were registered under Lawyer Hizbullah.

Revelations were also made on 24 children who were sent to the Al Suharia Madrasa in Puttalam through the ‘Save The Pearl Society’ where Lawyer Hizbullah held the title of chairman.

The CID told the Fort Magistrate’s Court that among the 24 students, 10 have identified Lawyer Hizbullah to have conducted lectures at the Madrasa, teaching them to hate other religions and races.

One student has given evidence saying that they were shown a video of an air force bombing and visuals of dead people by Mohamed Kasim Mohamed Zahran, who led the Easter Sunday terror attacks, Ilham Mohamed Ibrahim and Mohamed Ibrahim Naufer.

Another student, testifying on the matter, has said Lawyer Hizbullah had conducted lectures at the Madrasa. The student went on to say that the lawyer had shown them a video of the war between Israel and Palestine, saying that Israeli Christians had taken the mosques under control and the only way to make them scared is to attack the Christians in Sri Lanka.

The student also revealed that an individual named Hassir Naufer had conducted another lecture in the month of December 2018, stating that in Israel, it is taught that if one person dies another will remain, while pointing out that they should also learn the similar.

He has also stressed about their religion must be saved from Christians and working against the religion of Catholicism.

In the evidence given by the said student, it was further revealed that in January 2019, Zahran Hashim had arrived at the Madrasa to conduct a lecture. Zahran had told the children that he would help their families if they did as he said.

Saying that they must be willing to fight for their religion, Zahran had asked them who had the courage to fight to save the religion. When some of the children had responded that they are willing to do so, the principal had asked those who were not willing to leave.

Another student gave evidence saying that after school they were given training similar to that of the military.

The student had also identified Lawyer Hizbullah after his image was shown to him by the CID.

He also went on to say that Moulavi Rekaz had put him in a sack and continued to beat him as punishment for a mistake.

It was further revealed that people who called themselves Fesha Hajjiyar along with 4 other Arabs visited the Madrasa and handed out Rs. 3,000 to each student.

Another student who had given evidence, said speaking the Sinhala Language was prohibited in the Madrasa and doing so was met with punishment.

The student also stated that Zahran had visited the Madrasa quite a few times and that his brother Rilwan once dismantled a gun and a bomb during a demonstrating on how to fire them.

The principal of the Madrasa was present when Rilwan demonstrated how to use a gun, the testimony of another student revealed.

According to the CID report, in addition to suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, Ilham Mohamed Mohamed Ibrahim, Mohamed Jifry Fatima, Lawyer Hizbullah, Mohamed Azam Mohamed Mubarak and several others had also conducted workshops, lectures and training programs at the Madrasa.

