A number of weapons were recovered during a raid carried out by the Special Task Force Operations Headquarters officers at the residence of former Deputy-Chairman of the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha, yesterday (7).

Among the weapons found were; a T-56 firearm, six bullets, one magazine, a live hand grenade, an Air Rifle, 50 bullets, one sword, four knives, a bayonet, an unregistered motorcycle, two railway sleepers, which were all taken into STF custody. An STF officer said the suspect is due to be handed over to the Colombo Crimes Investigation Division for further investigations.

The raid was carried out by the STF Operations Headquarters with the Baddegama Police.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By O. Kamalanatha and Amal Wickremaratne)