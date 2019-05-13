A stock of firearms and ammunition have been found buried at a land plot in Kuda Oya in Wellawaya, stated the Army Media Spokesperson.

Two repeater firearms, two air riffles, two 56-riffles, four shot guns, two 12-bore weapons, 324 rounds of T-56 ammunition, 163 rounds of 12-bore ammunition and 430 12-bore ammunition, 110 rounds of M16 ammunition, 75 ammunition of 9mm, 169 ammunition of 7mm, 2,773 ammunition of REM, three binoculars, one set of handcuffs, 14 knives, a sword and a GPS machine were among the recovered items.

According to Army Media Spokesperson Brigadier Sumith Athapattu stated that these were found at a mission conducted this morning (13) based on a tip-off received by them.

The owner of the land and a watchman were also taken into the custody along with the weapons and ammunition.

The land where the weapons were found in is located near the road towards the Commando Training Camp in Kuda Oya, Uva.