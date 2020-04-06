It is essential to wear face masks in the correct way and follow all safety procedures while wearing it as well as when putting it on or removing it, the Health Ministry said.

According to the Media Monitoring Report issued on April 2nd by the Media Coordinator of the Health Department, Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Ministry Janaka Suneth Bandara, only President Gotabaya Rajapaksa wears the face mask accurately.

According to the report, almost all politicians, leaders in society and other prominent figures shown in Sri Lankan media and in social media wear the mask the wrong way. The main fault they display is removing the mask while speaking.

The second fault is moving the mask to the chin or neck before speaking to people. Some remove the mask and wear it again. They come and appear in media wearing masks but display wrong practices to the entire country, the report said.

Showing people doing wrong things while wearing masks is very dangerous because people follow what they see in media. Wearing a mask in the wrong way increases the danger of getting infected more than not wearing a mask at all, the report said.

The hands should be washed with soap before wearing the mask. Avoid touching the mask while wearing and then wash hands with soap again. Removing the mask by two straps located on the sides without touching the front is the correct way of removing a mask.

(Source: Daily News – By Nadira Gunatilleke)