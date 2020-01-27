A date and time to sit the medical exam to obtain the driver’s license can be obtained online from today.

Accordingly, the internet portal introduced by the National Transport Medical Institute is active from today.

The appointments can be made by visiting www.ntmi.lk.

Applicants will receive a text message with the date and time for the medical exam, after certifying the information provided via the web portal.

Additionally, the Ministry of Passenger Transport Management said a mobile application will be introduced within the next two weeks, to book a date and time for the medical tests to obtain the certificate to obtain the driver’s license.

(Source: News Radio)