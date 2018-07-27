Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale has ordered the immediate disbanding of the Welikada Prisons Intelligence Unit, the Ministry said in a statement released last evening.

The decision comes in the wake of several incidents where inmates have been found to having mobile phones and various illegal drugs in their possession. Thus, the authorities have found that the unit has been failing to perform the duties expected of it.

Meanwhile, Justice Ministry sources also claimed that the officials at the unit have been paid an exorbitant sum as overtime payment.

The unit was established in 2009 during the tenure of Chandrasiri Gajadeera, who was the then Prisons and Rehabilitation Minister.

(Source: Ceylon Today)