Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Kabir Hashim yesterday (12) questioned the Government on how they spent Rs 2,650 billion of State debt, borrowed in 2020.

Participating in the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill 2020, Hashim queried: “The Government has borrowed Rs 2,650 billion in 2020. This is the largest of Government borrowings after the Independence in 1948. What have you done with these monies? The people are questioning it. The Government cannot borrow money without the approval of this House. The Prime Minister is responsible for all Government spendings. Who borrowed money from May to August without an account, and how much? We did not approve it. Who approved the borrowings?”

He further stated, for the first time in the history of the country, it is witnessing two Appropriation Bills being presented to the House for 2020 and 2021, in one year. “When the new President was elected in 2019, he appointed a Cabinet of Ministers. The Government had all the power, yet failed to present an Appropriation Bill for 2020. This has never happened before. Even during the most dangerous times of the war and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna insurgence, the Governments presented Appropriation Bills to this House.”

Hashim alleged that the Government attempted to cover up all their failures with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“People are suffering. But the Government keeps saying that everything is going well. If that is true, why can’t the people feel it?” he further queried.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Gagani Weerakoon and Methmalie Dissanayake)