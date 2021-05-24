While combating pandemic, government mindful of other health needs of public – PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Friday, monitored steps being taken for the construction of the new Kurunegala Hospital.

Speaking at a meeting at Temple Trees, the Prime Minister sought information from the relevant parties on the progress of land acquisition and construction of the new hospital.

The PM said that while combating the pandemic, the government was mindful of the other health needs of the public.

About 10% of the total population in the country is served by this hospital and people from five districts, including Kurunegala and Puttalam, go directly to this hospital for treatment.

The new hospital will have special facilities such as bus terminals within its premises for the benefit of patients who take public transport.

This is the first hospital to be built in keeping with the green concept.

A fully equipped Bhikkhu ward complex will be built as the Kurunegala District has the largest number of temples in the country.

The proposed hospital will be accessible from the Central expressway under construction and the Kurunegala railway station.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, Minister Johnston Fernando, along with the Ministry of Health, the Government Medical Officers’ Association and the Urban Development Authority have drawn up a plan for the construction of the hospital.

The Prime Minister stressed that the construction work of the Kurunegala Provincial Hospital should be done without any inconvenience caused to patients.

The Prime Minister said the preliminary work would be completed within three months through the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation and that the acquisition of the relevant lands should be carried out under the Urban Development Authority.

It was revealed at this discussion that in addition to this hospital, Rs. 602 million had been allocated for the development of regional hospitals in the North Western Province this year.

