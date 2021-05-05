WHO, UN assures support for Sri Lanka

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) stand ready to support in any way possible to save lives and to control the spread of COVID-19, WHO Sri Lanka Officer-In-Charge Dr. Olivia Nieveras said.

Issuing a message on the current COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka yesterday, she requested to avoid 3Cs, namely ‘Closed spaces with poor ventilation’, ‘Crowded places with many people nearby’ and ‘Close-contact settings’.

“Globally the cases of COVID-19 have increased considerably over the past few weeks. This is the most challenging crisis the world has faced since the Second World War. No country has been spared including Sri Lanka.

This situation must be taken seriously. I know that many of us are tired because we have been fighting the COVID-19 for over a year now. However, the reality is that we may now be entering the most challenging chapter,” she observed.

“In Sri Lanka, the Government, our colleagues of the Health Ministry and other front line workers are working tirelessly to control the pandemic. The Health workers, security forces and other local authorities cannot do this alone. We must always follow the rules, maintain physical distance, practice respiratory hygiene and wash our hands with soap and water, disinfect surfaces, wear masks properly and stay at home if not feeling well,” she stressed.

“Vaccines are powerful tools that are key to control COVID-19, but researchers around the world proved that we cannot vaccinate our way out of this problem. However, we have evidence based tools to reduce the spread. We must follow the recommended behaviour to protect ourselves, our families and our loved ones. We will overcome this crisis if we do our part together,” she said in her message.

(Source: Daily News – By Shavini Madhara)