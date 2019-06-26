President Maithripala Sirisena said that whoever comes to power at the next Presidential poll should abolish the 19th Amendment to the Constitution to create stability in the country.

Addressing the heads of media institutions at the Presidential Secretariat today (26), the President has emphasized that the 19th Amendment has created two leaders in Sri Lanka.

“The 19 amendment is a curse and whoever comes to power at the next Presidential poll should abolish it, if he loves the country, the President told media head.