Former Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella has questioned the basis on which Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa termed the statement by Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan also known as Karuna Amman, pertaining to the killing of 2,000 to 3,000 soldiers in Elephant Pas, was made lightly.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kandy he said the statement is a threat to the unitary status of the country.

He said the Prime Minister in his address to the nation recently said Karuna Amman’s statement and the match fixing allegations of the World Cup were simple acts.

While expressing his disbelief Kiriella said when one thinks of the Aranthalawa massacre, the attack on the Temple of the Tooth Relic and how Policemen were murdered, he said these acts cannot be considered as simple.

He added they are major issues that will affect the unity of the country.

He questioned how the Prime Minister believed Karuna Amman’s statement was.

(Source: News Radio)