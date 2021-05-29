Wiggy makes urgent request from India for Covishield vaccine for North and East

Former Northern Province Chief Minister and present Parliamentarian C.V. Wigneswaran has requested the deputy Indian High Commissioner in Jaffna, S. Balachandran to ask his government to donate AstraZeneca vaccines to the Northern and Eastern Provinces as vaccination has been slow in these two areas.

Wigneswaran said that the two provinces had not been adequately vaccinated when India gave Covishield vaccine and that in recent weeks there had been a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the two provinces.

The MP had told Balachandran that India should think of it as an urgent request.

Meanwhile the Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the next vaccination programs will be held in Jaffna and Ratnapura.

(Source: The Island – By Dinasena Ratugamage)