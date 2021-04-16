Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe claims life under threat by President

Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe today alleged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had telephoned him early morning and threatened him over his allegations yesterday that the Port City would transform into a Chinese colony.

“He spoke to me in a manner that is not suitable for the Head of State. His tone was filled with rage. Therefore, I too had to respond in kind,” said Rajapakshe at a special media briefing on today (16).

“If the President is threatening MPs, it should be taken seriously. We are afraid of our own lives and the lives of our families,” he said.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said he informed Sri Lanka’s Police Chief about the situation.

On Thursday (15), Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe spoke critically against the ‘Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill’ where he noted the bill directly threatens the country.

“If the President is enraged when we explain the threats faced by Sri Lanka for facilitating the enemy of the western world, we have to question the affection he has towards the country,” he said.