Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa quipped yesterday that in the reshuffle of the Cabinet, the only Ministry that underwent a scientific transformation was the Wildlife Ministry.

He said further that the Wildlife Ministry had undergone a biological transformation with which and sensing the arrival of the new Minister the Deer and Sambhur living in the jungles had started to flee.

Mahinda Rajapaksa made this remark in reply to a question posed by a journalist at a religious function held at the Abayaramaya temple in Narahenpita yesterday.

The subject of Wildlife was given to Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka along with the subjects of Sustainable development and Regional Development at the Yesterday’s Cabinet reshuffle.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Nalaka Sanjeewa Dahanayake)