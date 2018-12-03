Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that they do not agree with the interim order which was issued by Court of Appeal today and that they would file an appeal before Supreme Court against the order by tomorrow.

The Court of Appeal today issued an interim order preventing Mahinda Rajapaksa and his cabinet from holding office.

This was after the court decided to proceed with hearing a Writ of Quo Warranto petition signed by 122 legislators that challenges Rajapaksa’s authority to hold office after he lost two no-confidence votes last month.

The judge issued the interim order against Rajapaksa and his cabinet, and asked them to appear in court on Dec. 12 to explain on what basis they hold office.

However, issuing a press release today, Mahinda Rajapaksa said that they do not agree with the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal.