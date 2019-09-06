I believe that I would be fielded as the United National Party (UNP) presidential candidate with the blessings of Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and with the consent of other party members, UNP Deputy Leader Minister Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally at Kurunegala, which was organized by UNP members including Ashoka Abeysinghe, Nalin Bandara and Thushara Idunil.

He said the party leader and other members would also consider the fact that he is the son of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa when deciding on the UNP presidential candidate.

“I have the capacity and potential to be the president of Sri Lanka. If I get elected, I would be committed to serving the nation with all my strength. I sleep less and work more. I wake up at 4.00 am and work till 12.00 midnight. I have already started this routine. This is all for the well-being of the country,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, he said he had no blood on his hand and added he had not been involved in any fraud or misappropriation of public funds. “Nowadays, some are attempting to make a false allegation that I have misappropriated the funds of the Central Cultural Fund. I should mention that it contains no apparent truth and it is utterly baseless,” Minister Premadasa said.

Moreover, he said they had planned to introduce two protocols for the betterment of the youth and women. “We will create the background during our government for the women to engage in their activities without being subject to any threat or harassment. We will also ensure the security of all youth in the country,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)