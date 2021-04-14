Will ensure Ranjan is served justice – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says he is committed to ensuring justice is served to former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who is imprisoned on charges of contempt of Court.

Speaking to media after visiting Ramanayake at the Agunukolapelessa Prison, where he is serving his prison sentence, Premadasa said the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will democratically, constitutionally and legally resort to all possible measures to work towards Ramanayake’s release adding that they will fight for justice to be served.

Premadasa said Ranjan Ramanayake has served the people immensely.

(Source: News Radio)