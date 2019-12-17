United National Party Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa says a broad alliance will be formed for the upcoming General Election.

Speaking at a gathering in Kolonnawa today MP Premadasa said he will never divide the United National Party in order to secure posts.

The MP also expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who voted for him at the 2019 Presidential Election.

MP Premadasa said a broad alliance will be formed for the upcoming General Election, adding that through this they will win the General Elections.

Parliamentarian Premadasa added the UNP is prepared to do everything possible within a democratic framework stating that he is prepared to give leadership.

MP Sajith Premadasa noted that they will never initiate a political journey based on posts, claiming that posts are temporary in most occasions and have no lasting existence.

MP Premadasa said the highest appointment the party can receive is to serve the public.

He claimed that he will not let the party nor its members divide over posts.

Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa also accepted responsibility for the defeat at the Presidential Election.

MP Premadasa claimed that they faced drawbacks during the Presidential Election, and accepted responsibility for the recent result of the election.

He claimed that the UNP will always be protected.

(Source: News Radio)