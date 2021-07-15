Will Government go before IMF over economic crisis

The JVP says Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa must provide an explanation over whether he will approach the International Monetary Fund to resolve the country’s economic crisis.

Speaking during a media briefing at the party headquarters, former JVP Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti said the government is maintaining a silent approach regarding economic issues.

He noted if the government goes before the IMF it would also ask the government to add production costs, take steps to increase incomes or lift restrictions on imports.

Handunnetti said the IMF will pose such questions to the government especially when disbursing loans with a trade deficit balance.

He however said it will be a burden to the public and therefore is not a solution.

He claimed therefore the government must announce what steps will be taken in this regard.

(Source: News Radio)