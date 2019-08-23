The new Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lt. General Shavendra Silva, in his message to his troops and to the public as the 23rd Commander of the Army, has vowed to protect the country from all threats whilst adding that he would re-organise military intelligence units and raise them to an elevated level in keeping with strategies of international armies.

“It is my prioritised and prime duty to give leadership to the Army as the Commander of the Army to defend our motherland’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the unitary status. Secondly, it is my duty to ensure security to all the people in the country with all necessary security measures intact, and thirdly I wish to state here at this moment with responsibility that I intend to improve your welfare and family members of all War Heroes.” He said.

He emphasised that just like any Army in the world the Sri Lankan Army protected the inalienable rights of the country’s citizens and created a conducive atmosphere for democratic way of life while being alert to adopt any measures against internal or external threats with determination.

“During past humanitarian operations, we adhered to those guidelines, acceptable to any State and acted in keeping with international humanitarian laws and rights, I must recall at this juncture,” he said.

He further said that he would also focus on grooming a matured and efficient Army through constant training, enabling them to face any challenge. “My special attention would focus on grooming Army personnel who would be equipped with technical know-how that matches with modern and global standards.”

“I intend to reorganize military intelligence units and raise them to an elevated level in keeping with strategies of international armies while simultaneously sharing their experience and practices,” he noted.

In his message, the Commander further assured that he would enhance capacity of all Army personnel while giving them necessary military and administrative knowledge in future to be in line with international armies.

