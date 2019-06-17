Willing to consider presidential candidacy if invited – Karu
Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that he is willing to consider taking up presidential candidacy if he is invited by the United National Party (UNP).
However, he is will not grab the candidacy from someone else, he said.
He added that he has not discussed this with the Leader of UNP Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Sating that there had been instances where he had cried over the country from his heart, Jayasuriya said that there needs to be an agreement between the national policies.
He says that Sri Lanka is invaluable in terms of location, yet, it has not been properly understood.
It is not difficult to develop the country if we can gain investors’ trust through the port city, he further said.
Meanwhile, police are taking measures to file court cases against 6 parliamentarians over the incident of violent behavior within the parliament and assaulting police officers, the Speaker added.
(Source: Ada Derana)
That’s a good option specially in view of the 19th Amendment where the next President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Siri Lanka will just be a figurehead.
We will be back in William Gopallawa days from 2020, the President will be a a mere figurehead wearing impeccable white clothes and unfurling the National Flag at Independence Day celebration. Nothing more than that.
The future President cannot hold any Ministry other than Defence and shall act as advised by the PM and Constitutional Council for all matters of governance and appointments.
The millennials want KABIR HASHIM, Chairman of UNP as the next Presidential candidate from UNP.
That will be ZIP.
Dinosaurs should retire.
We want UNP Boss, KABIR HASHIM as next President.
Karusha and Ravindra,
Excellent comments representing the Millenials.
Dinasaurs should retire and be housed in Museums so that we can visist them and wave National Flags celebrating their mis-deeds.
I support KABIR HASHIM to be the UNP Presidential Candidate.
Hope the Ajith-Sajith-Google Baloon Fernando axis support this move.
I am sure, Navin D and Ruwan W will support.