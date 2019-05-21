The NFF charges that the JVP has moved a no-confidence motion against the government with an intention to save Minister Rishard Bathiudeen.

NFF leader, Wimal Weerawansa stated this to media after visiting His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo this morning.

MP Weerawansa also handed over a copy of his book titled, ‘Thrastha Praharaye Nopenena Eththa’, to the Cardinal during this meeting.

(Hiru News)