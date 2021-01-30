Wimal invites 06 party leaders for discussion on Eastern Container Terminal

Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa will be leading a special discussion today (January 30) on the issue pertaining to the Eastern Container Terminal of Colombo Port.

According to reports, he has invited the leaders of six member parties of Sri Lanka Podujana Nidahas Sandhanaya for the discussion.

The focus of the discussion will be on the possibility of taking action against the sale of the Eastern Container Terminal if a Cabinet paper on the matter is submitted.

In the meantime, trade unions of the port have decided to go ahead with the work-to-rule action they began yesterday (January 29) demanding solutions to the issue on Eastern Container Terminal.

Chief of Sri Lanka Free Workers’ Association of the Ports Prasanna Kalutarage stressed that the trade union action will continue until the issue is resolved.

State Minister Nalaka Godahewa meanwhile stated that the set of proposals presented by the Movement to protect the East Container Terminal has been directed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

(Source: Ada Derana)