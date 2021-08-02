Withdraw Kotelawala Defence University bill immediately – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has requested the government to withdraw the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University bill immediately.

The MP said the draft bill is a major challenge to free education.

Speaking at a protest opposite the University Grants Commission against the draft bill, the Opposition Leader urged the government to refrain from mishandling the KDU.

He said the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will fight to protect free education. MP Premadasa added if the KDU is to contribute to free education, it should be taken under the purview of the University Grants Commission.

(Source: News Radio)