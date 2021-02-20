Woman arrested for attending classes conducted by Zahran Hashim

A 24-year-old female, who alleged to have attended classes conducted by Easter Sunday suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, arrested in Mawanella by the TID (Terrorists Investigation Division) yesterday, police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The 24-year-old female is a resident of Mawanella.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the individual’s father and three brothers were arrested several months ago over investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks including damaging Buddhist statues in Mawanella.

The CID have launched a probe after it came to light that Zahran had promoted wahabism and extremism prior to causing the mayhem.

Accordingly, on December 7, 2020, the CID arrested six women who had attended those classes and are being detained at the moment, the spokesman said.