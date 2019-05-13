A woman allegedly involved in extremist activities was arrested by the STF at Madatugama in Kekirawa yesterday.

The STF said at least 49 empty shells of T56 assault riffle bullets , an artillery shell, several tail parts of RPG and Mortar shells and a map suspected to be of a school or a hotel were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The woman was arrested following a tip off received by a STF team of the Dambulla camp.

She was handed over to the Kekirawa Police for further investigation.

