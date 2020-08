A 29-year-old mother from Pepiliyawala gave birth to quintuplets (5 girls) this morning at the De Soysa Hospital for Women (Teaching), Colombo 08.

Deputy Director of the hospital Dr. Pushpa Gamaladge said this was the mother’s first pregnancy.

She said the babies were perfectly healthy, while having a slightly lower weight than normal and they were being looked after at the baby unit of the hospital.