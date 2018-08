A woman was injured after she was shot at near the Armstrong Junction at Gonahena in Kadawatha a short while ago, Police said.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the shooting had occurred at around 1.00pm today (7) and that the injured woman has been admitted to the Ragama Hospital.

UPDATE (17:50): The female injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident at Gonahena in Kadawatha succumbs to injuries.