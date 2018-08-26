A 31- years-old woman had been shot dead at the Jumma Junction in Maligawatte a short while ago, the Police said.

Two unidentified persons who arrived in a motorcycle had shot the said woman who was walking on the road, says the police.

She succumbed to her injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. The victim’s identity has not yet been established.

The body is currently kept in the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital.