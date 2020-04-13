The ‘work from home’ period introduced by the government for public and private sector employees due to the COVID-19 outbreak has been extended until April 20.

The schools will re-open for the 2nd term on May 11th. Distance learning facilities will be provided to students to the extent possible, during the time schools remain closed.

The curfew currently in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

In all other districts, curfew has been extended till 6.00am on Thursday, the 16th April. Curfew in these areas will be lifted at 6.00 am on Thursday, the 16th April and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day.