A petition was filed in the Supreme Court today requesting to issue a writ order declaring the gazette notification to call for the presidential election was illegal.

The petition was filed by former Galle Mayor Methsiri De Silva.

The petition cites the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, Election Commission members and the Attorney General as respondents.

The writ petition claims that President Maithripala Sirisena was elected into office for six years and claims that the fundamental rights of voters have been violated owing to a Presidential Election being called prior to the expiration of his six years in office.