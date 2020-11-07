Zaharan Hashim’s wife tests positive for COVID-19
Posted in Local News
Abdul Cader Fatima Hadiya, wife of the mastermind of Easter Sunday attacks Zahran Hashim has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prison Department said.
It was confirmed yesterday (06) that 23 inmates of the Welikada Prison were infected with the COVID-19.
Accordingly, Abdul Cader Fatima Hadiya and another 22 female prisoners tested positive for COVID-19.
It is reported that she is currently at the Welikanda Hospital along with other female prisoners.
Share on FB