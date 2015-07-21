Legitimate Online Jobs in Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan to Work from Home

Many people are searching for work from home jobs or online jobs to make money online as freelance workers, also I was searching about the same during the last two decades.

Finally I came to know that there are no Easy things to do for making money online.

But I came to know some good ways to make money but not very quick and easy.

Here are some of them:

1. Start a YouTube Channel

Starting a YouTube channel is one of the most cost effective ways to earn money from the Internet by using less resources as a beginner.

You don’t have to buy an expensive DSLR camera or lighting equipment to start an attractive YouTube channel but only needs a good concept.

Nowadays as every person has his/her own smartphone, you can use your mobile phone camera to shoot good quality videos as a beginner.

Here I give you some concepts to choose a niche for your channel

Record playtime videos of your own pet

Record the correct way to wash a vehicle

Snap cooking ideas while making your own sandwich

Review a book with a rich content that you’ve already read

Review a movie you watched

Teach your mother tongue using a whiteboard

Record videos when you travel with your family

Show your tree plantations at your garden

I have given you above the simplest ideas to start a YouTube channel by using your smartphone camera.

Apart from this you can record your computer screen and teach something you already know or you can learn one basic computer software lesson per day from YouTube and teach the same on your own channel.

Here I give you some tips:

Teach how to organize files in a computer

How to add text or special effects to a photo

How to edit a video clip

Talk about some educational websites

There are so many ways to create quality videos for your channel, get some ideas from here and think out of the box as well.

Good luck!

Skills Required:

Common sense with some basic skills on cutting video clips (editing)

Way to Monetize:

YouTube has its own monetization method called YouTube adsense, you’ll get knowledge of it after creating a YouTube channel which takes only a few minutes.

2. Fiverr

Fiverr is a website for freelance workers who offer computer related services.

In Fiverr there are many freelance jobs available starting from article writing, data entry to software development.

If you can edit photos or create social media cover photos you can work as a freelance photo editor or graphic designer.

If you know how to write an article in a constructive manner, you can be an article writer.

If you can make reviews about products or services in front of the camera in a presentational manner you can do it for a fee.

In Fiverr you can set a price by multiplying 5$ to any amount that you want to charge for the service you provide on this platform.

In Fiverr you can create gigs (gig is similar to a post published on Facebook), gig consists of price and sample works done by you and the description of offered services.

Here are few works you can do on Fiverr:

Article writing

Data entry

Social media cover photos, posts designing

Photo editing

Graphic designing

Video editing

Website development and designing

Software development

By visiting Fiverr website and creating a free account you will be able to start working instantly. They will pay you through Payoneer or bank wire transfer.

Skills Required:

Some basic knowledge in computer related softwares.

Way to Monetize:

Fiverr will collect payments from buyers who buy your services and will pay you in a timely manner using Payoneer or Bank wire transfers.

3. Stock Photography

Stock photography means you take photos of any kind of objects, people, animals or landscape and sell them on a marketplace.

Many advertising agencies and media companies will buy your photos for commercial purposes.

Nowadays many stock photo selling websites are allowing people to take photos using smartphones.

So you don’t have to spend lots of money to buy a DSLR camera. Mobile phone photos have a different marketplace and professional level photos have a seperate marketplace in those websites.

You can take some clear photos in an artistic manner while on day to day life and sell them for a good price by uploading those to your stock photography account. Same photo can be sold to many people, so your potential earnings are limitless.

After your photos are sold, your stock photo account will show you the earnings and will release them to you in a timely manner.

Here are some popular stock photo marketplaces:

Shutterstock

Fotolia

Depositphotos

Adobe

Dreamstime

Foap

Skills Required:

Ability to take attractive photos.

Way to Monetize:

Stock photography websites will pay you once your uploaded photos are sold.

4. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing means you promote a product or a service of a company and if it makes a sale you’ll be able to have a portion of the profit earned by the company.

Let’s say there is a company which sells fitness equipment through their website, they need to make more sales by giving promotions through affiliate marketers. Then they will create an affiliate program which consists of affiliate accounts for marketers.

Inside an affiliate account there are customizable website links called promotion URLs, inside those URLs there is a tracking code for each affiliate marketer.

If you promote your affiliate link on a website you own or via any other online advertising program such as adwords, microsoft advertising and if sales are generated through your affiliate link, you’ll get a percentage of the sale price of that product.

They will pay you using Paypal, Payoneer, Bank wire or using other payment methods.

Here are some affiliate networks:

Clickbank.com

Shareasale.com

Cj.com

Affiliate-program.amazon.com

Partnernetwork.ebay.com

Rakutenadvertising.com

Skills Required:

Common sense about online marketing.

Way to Monetize:

After a promoted product is sold, you’ll get a percentage of the sale price.

5. Dropshipping

Dropshipping means you sell a product without having actual stock of the product in your hand, if it says in other words, you buy a product from a seller from eBay at a lower price and sell it on Amazon for a higher price and after product is sold, eBay seller ships the product to shipping address of Amazon customer.

So there is no need to maintain stock inventory at your home.

All you have to do is research best selling products on a certain ecommerce website and compare the price of it with other competitive ecommerce websites such as eBay, Amazon, Aliexpress, If you feel you can buy a product for a lower price in one website compared to other websites, buy those products and sell them for a higher price in other ecommerce sites and give shipping addresses of the end customer.

Then you’ll be able to make some money without investing money.

Skills Required:

Common sense about selling products online and good analytical skills about prices of the products listed in ecommerce websites.

Way to Monetize:

After a promoted product is sold at a higher price, you’ll get the difference of the selling price and the buying price as the profit.

6. Create a Viral Website

Viral website means you publish text articles with image, video contents on a website which will highly influence the society you live in.

For example you write controversial news about a popular actor or a politician which blasts curiosity of the readers. Then your article may get shared on social media due to high interest in the content of it.

Thereafter so many people will visit your website to read such articles and if you monetize that traffic with a proper advertising network you’ll earn a good amount of money.

You can apply for a Google adsense account and if your site is approved for adsense, you can implement adsense into pages of your website and earn money.

There are so many ways to promote your website. Some of them are given below:

Facebook Ads

Google Ads

Microsoft Advertising

Twitter Ads

Pinterest Ads

Instagram Ads

Also if you have no sound knowledge of building websites and coding web languages such as HTML / CSS, you can use some easy online website builders such as Wix which needs no knowledge of coding.

Suitable for:

Anyone who has website designing skills or using some easy website builders such as Wix.

Way to Monetize:

After a promoted product is sold at a higher price, you’ll get the difference of the selling price and the buying price as the profit.

7. Sell Domain Names

Selling domain names is one of the most profitable businesses on the Internet.

What you have to do is to purchase a domain name from a domain seller and resell it on a domain auction for a higher price.

You can buy a domain name from popular domain registrars such as GoDaddy, NameCheap.

When you are choosing a domain name try to get a shorter and meaningful name, it’ll increase chances of selling it within a short period of time.

You can sell domain names on following websites:

Sedo.com

Godaddy.com

Flippa.com

Namecheap.com

Suitable for:

Anyone who has creative ideas on choosing business names for domain names.

Way to Monetize:

After a promoted domain name is sold, you’ll earn money.

8. Teach Your Native Language

Today people need to learn another language to communicate with their business partners, customers or friends while travelling around the world or having conversation online.

With globalization no one can survive alone, every country needs support from another country. But as native languages are different from country to country you come across this problem.

Even if someone needs to travel to another country for leisure, he or she must know some basics of their native language.

You can teach your native language to other people in the world who need the same for a fee.

For that purpose an online service has been launched by the name of iTalkie.

All you have to do is to create a teacher account on iTalkie website and set your price for teaching your native language to someone in the world.

Suitable for:

Anyone who can teach his/her native language to someone in the world.

Way to Monetize:

After teaching lessons, you’ll earn money.

9. User Testing

User testing means you test someone’s website or mobile app for mistakes, bugs or user friendliness.

After reviewing those websites and apps you’ll have to answer some questions regarding above criterias, then you’ll earn some money for the task.

There are several services available to offer these jobs for you.

Following list has some reputed user testing sites:

Usertesting.com

Betatesting.com

Userlytics.com

Enrollapp.com

Startuplift.com

Suitable for:

Anyone who can browse websites and apps by paying attention to it’s content.

Way to Monetize:

After reviewing websites and submitting reports about it you’ll be able to earn money.

10. Social Media Evaluator

Today millions of people use social media and they are continuously uploading their photos, texts and videos to those social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

In such a situation those companies are unable to review and categorize each of these huge contents uploaded to their websites without taking support of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence will review these contents and make decisions automatically based on experiences fed by real humans called Social Media Evaluators.

Following are some of the tasks assigned for a Social Media Evaluator:

Categorize content published on social media sites

Choose sensitive content

Report accuracy of data

Recognize popular people and places

If you are interested in Social Media Evaluator jobs you can apply for same on Appen.com

Suitable for:

Anyone who spends time on social media with some basic analytical skills.

Way to Monetize:

Appen.com will pay you on an hourly basis.

11. Hotel Booking

You can be an affiliate partner of hotel booking websites such as booking.com, agoda.com.

Once you create an affiliate account with them, you’ll see a referral link inside the affiliate account which can be used to refer people for booking hotel rooms.

If someone goes through your affiliate link and book a hotel room, you’ll earn a percentage of the profit earned by the hotel booking service provider.

As we discussed in an earlier article on “Viral Website” you can place banners of these hotel booking services on your website or blog.

Or directly advertise on an advertising network which charges per click basis (Google Adword, Microsoft Advertising etc).

Here are major hotel booking affiliate programs:

Booking.com

Partners.agoda.com

After visiting above mentioned websites, go to “Affiliate program” or “Partner program” links which may be displayed on the bottom of the main page.

Suitable for:

Anyone who has some marketing skills.

Way to Monetize:

Hotel booking partner programs will pay you a percentage of its earnings.

