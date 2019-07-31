Jul 31 2019 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 NoComment by Administrator
Sri Lanka tourism industry is on crisis after the easter bomb attacks

Sri Lanka to offer free visas on arrival to boost tourism

Sri Lanka will offer free tourism visas on arrival to citizens of almost 50 countries, a government document showed on Tuesday, as it tries to woo back visitors after militant attacks on Easter Sunday.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Gota’s U.S. renunciation certificate is false?

The certificate about former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s renunciation of the U.S. citizenship which was widely shared on social media groups yesterday (29) has been proved to be false.

Tilvin Silva - JVP

JVP prez candidate will be announced on August 18

The candidate of the JVP-led ‘national people’s power movement’ to contest the upcoming presidential poll will be announced on August 18, JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva said yesterday.

Thilan Samaraweera

Thilan Samaraweera to assist New Zealand in Sri Lanka

Thilan Samaraweera, the former Sri Lanka batsman, will assist the current New Zealand batting coach Peter Fulton in order to help the visiting batsmen to acclimatise to the spin-friendly climes of Sri Lanka during the two-match Test series, starting on August 14.

Sri Lankan street businessman

Easter Day attacks imperil Sri Lanka economic recovery

Shocks from deadly suicide bombings on Easter Day in Sri Lanka are reverberating throughout its economy in the worst crisis since the South Asian island nation’s civil war ended in 2009.

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

Zahran Hashim’s brother-in-law arrested

The Colombo Crimes Division has arrested the brother-in-law of the National Thowheed Jamath organisation’s leader Zahran Hashim in Katupotha.

Van shot by army

Fleeing suspect shot by Army succumbs to injuries

One suspect, who was involved in stealing a van from Mattegoda and shot at by Army personnel at Pinwatte checkpoint last night (29), has died in hospital, the Police Media stated.

Lotus tower constructions in Colombo Sri Lanka

Loss from delay in Lotus Tower construction over Rs. 5,475 million

The Auditor General’s Department, in a special audit report, highlighted that the continuous construction delay of Colombo Lotus Tower had resulted in a revenue loss of over Rs.5,475 million for the Government.

Udaya Gammanpila

JO to move no faith motion against Rishad Bathiudeen again

Joint Opposition MP Udaya Gammanpila yesterday told media in Colombo that a proper investigation had not been conducted into the very serious allegations levelled against Rishad Bathiudeen.

Nuwan Kulasekara

Sri Lanka to dedicate third Bangladesh ODI to Kulasekara

Sri Lanka will dedicate Wednesday’s third one-day international against Bangladesh to fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Rauff Hakeem with Muslim ministers in Sri Lanka

Muslim ministers reinstated in ministerial portfolios

Muslim ministers, who had resigned from their posts, have sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena to their previous ministerial portfolios today (29).

Police line do not cross - Crime

Two infants found murdered in a house in Ninthavur

Bodies of twin female infants had been found murdered at a house in Ninthavur, Sammanthurai this morning, the Police said.

Rauff Hakeem with Muslim ministers in Sri Lanka

Seven new Ministers to be sworn in today

The group of Muslim Parliamentarians, who resigned from their respective Ministerial portfolios following the Easter Sunday attacks, are expected to be sworn-in as Ministers once again at 7 tonight.

Mahesh Senanayake - Sri Lanka Army Chief

Army Commander to testify again before PSC

Army Commander Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake has been summoned to testify for a second time before the Parliament Select Committee probing the Easter bombings when it next meets on Wednesday, July 31 morning. Former Defence Ministry Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne is also scheduled to appear before the Select Committee on the same day.

Fatal crash - accident

Three killed, 5 injured in lorry-bus collision

Three persons died and 5 others were injured following a collision between a bus and a lorry at Wahamalugollewa along Anuradhapura-Medawachchiya road.

Gun shooting

One killed in shooting at Kohuwala

One person has died as two unidentified gunmen opened fire at him early this morning (28), says the police.

