July 31, 2019
July 31, 2019
Gota's U.S. renunciation certificate is false?
July 31, 2019
JVP prez candidate will be announced on August 18
JVP prez candidate will be announced on August 18
Thilan Samaraweera to assist New Zealand in Sri Lanka
Easter Day attacks imperil Sri Lanka economic recovery
July 30, 2019
Zahran Hashim's brother-in-law arrested
Fleeing suspect shot by Army succumbs to injuries
July 30, 2019
Loss from delay in Lotus Tower construction over Rs. 5,475 million
July 30, 2019
JO to move no faith motion against Rishad Bathiudeen again
July 29, 2019
Sri Lanka to dedicate third Bangladesh ODI to Kulasekara
July 29, 2019
Muslim ministers reinstated in ministerial portfolios
July 29, 2019
Two infants found murdered in a house in Ninthavur
July 29, 2019
Seven new Ministers to be sworn in today
July 29, 2019
Army Commander to testify again before PSC
Army Commander Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake has been summoned to testify for a second time before the Parliament Select Committee probing the Easter bombings when it next meets on Wednesday, July 31 morning. Former Defence Ministry Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne is also scheduled to appear before the Select Committee on the same day.at
July 29, 2019
Three killed, 5 injured in lorry-bus collision
July 28, 2019
One killed in shooting at Kohuwala
Recent Comments
JVP prez candidate will be announced on August 18 - people still remember the 70's and 90's
JO to move no faith motion against Rishad Bathiudeen again - as long as you jobless guys are in politics this country will be the same even in a 100 years…
Muslim ministers reinstated in ministerial portfolios - Even-though the politicos plays such dramas, power is with the people. They have all the rights to reject them.…
Sri Lanka to dedicate third Bangladesh ODI to Kulasekara - SLC selectors committee should sack and make sure that they will not bring in old dogs again.
Sirisena-Mahinda talks on the cards to discuss way forward on proposed new alliance - Esmee, Understand your frustration. The last nail in GR's political ambitions were driven by the US Citizenship Renunciation…
