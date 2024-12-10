U.S. sanctions Kapila Chandrasena and Udayanga Weeratunga over corruption

Posted by Editor on December 10, 2024 - 9:46 am

The United States has imposed sanctions on former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena and former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, along with their immediate family members, for their involvement in significant corruption.

This action is part of the U.S. State Department’s ongoing efforts to combat global corruption, announced on International Anti-Corruption Day and ahead of Human Rights Day.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Kapila Chandrasena is accused of accepting a bribe while serving as CEO of SriLankan Airlines.

In exchange for the bribe, he allegedly ensured that Sri Lanka purchased Airbus aircraft at prices far above their market value.

Udayanga Weeratunga, on the other hand, is accused of orchestrating and benefiting from a corrupt scheme involving the procurement of MiG aircraft for the Sri Lankan Air Force.

In line with these sanctions, both men and their immediate family members have been deemed ineligible for entry into the United States under Section 7031(c) of the U.S. Department of State’s annual appropriations legislation.

The U.S. Department of State also imposed visa restrictions on other individuals accused of corruption and human rights violations.

This move follows a broader set of sanctions targeting 14 individuals and their families across multiple countries, including North Macedonia and the Marshall Islands, for similar offenses.

Additionally, the U.S. has imposed restrictions on individuals linked to human rights violations and corruption, including those involved in a global gold and diamond network based in Zimbabwe, and individuals involved in torture in Yemen.

The sanctions reflect the U.S. commitment to promoting accountability for corruption and human rights violations worldwide.

The U.S. State Department’s sanctions include freezing U.S. assets and banning the affected individuals from entering the U.S., though those named have not yet publicly commented.