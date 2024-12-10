Sri Lankan President criticizes legal system for trapping small offenders, letting large ones escape

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called for a collective effort to combat corruption during the “2024 International Anti-Corruption Day National Celebration” held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall yesterday (December 9).

This year’s theme was “Uniting Youth for a Corruption-Free Tomorrow.”

Addressing the event, President Dissanayake highlighted the growing menace of corruption and questioned the effectiveness of existing laws and institutions in addressing it. “Power generated by the people serves no purpose if it fails to deliver justice,” he said, emphasizing the need for introspection on why anti-corruption mechanisms are not yielding results.

Sri Lanka’s position in the international corruption index has declined significantly, falling from 79th place in 2013 to 115th in 2023. The President questioned the relevance of observing International Anti-Corruption Day when corruption continues to rise each year.

The President provided critical data on the performance of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC). In 2021, the commission filed 69 cases, of which 40 were withdrawn. In 2022, 89 cases were filed and 45 were withdrawn.

He stressed the need for transparency regarding the withdrawal of these cases and called for explanations from investigating officers who refrain from serving as witnesses. The President criticized the prevailing public perception of Sri Lanka’s legal system as being like a spider’s web-trapping small offenders while allowing large offenders to escape.

Highlighting recent convictions, he noted that CIABOC had only succeeded in prosecuting minor officials, such as two constables, a village officer and a clerk, over the past year. President Dissanayake underscored the need for a complete overhaul of the state system to rebuild trust and establish a healthy governance framework.

He cautioned that delays in justice amount to justice denied and urged for an immediate focus on restoring public confidence in legal institutions. To advance anti-corruption efforts, the President called for collective commitment and prioritization of citizens’ expectations.

He also praised the progress made under the UNDP’s JURE (Justice Reform and Efficiency) project, which has trained over 1,000 public officials as integrity officers. Appointments were presented to 15 of these officers during the event.

The President concluded by emphasizing the importance of uniting all sectors of society to create a corruption-minimized Sri Lanka and urged decisive action to make anti-corruption measures meaningful.