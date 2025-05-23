Sri Lanka, U.S. hold key talks on aid and economic ties

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya met with U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ms. Julie J. Chung, and key officials from USAID at the Parliament on Wednesday (May 21) to discuss the future of U.S. foreign assistance to Sri Lanka.

The meeting was a courtesy call that focused on the changing framework of U.S. aid to the country and ways to ensure continued cooperation. Ms. Maureen Hsia, Acting Mission Director and Programme Office Director for USAID Sri Lanka and Maldives, also joined the discussion.

The U.S. delegation informed the Prime Minister about a recent decision by the U.S. government to impose a temporary three-month moratorium on all foreign aid. This pause, initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, is intended to allow time for a full review of current assistance programs.

The discussion highlighted the potential impact of this pause, especially on key development efforts such as the women’s shelter project. The Prime Minister and the delegation expressed concern about the humanitarian effects if ongoing support is disrupted.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties. The Prime Minister welcomed the United States’ assurance that alternative ways of providing support will be explored, ensuring continued assistance for Sri Lanka’s development needs.

The talks also included discussion on tariff negotiations, which both parties recognized as essential for strengthening the country’s economy and long-term growth.

Others present from the U.S. side were Ms. Angelina Hermon, Acting Director of the Office of Governance and Vulnerable Populations, and Ms. Nirmi Vitharana, Project Management Specialist from the Office of Economic Growth.

Representing the Sri Lankan Government were Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Ms. Pramuditha Munasinghe, Director of the North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work together to support Sri Lanka’s development and economic recovery.