Former GM of Land Reclamation Corporation arrested over Rs. 27.6 Million corruption case

Posted by Editor on June 5, 2025 - 5:27 pm

Former General Manager of the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Ms. M.R. Srimati Mallika Kumari Senadheera, was arrested today (June 5) by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest was made at the Commission premises in connection with serious allegations of corruption related to the opening ceremony of the first phase of the Weras Ganga Project, which was carried out under the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation.

According to CIABOC, Ms. Senadheera had allegedly selected an institution outside the standard and approved procurement procedures to organize the event. By doing so, investigators say she granted undue advantage to the selected institution, in violation of procurement regulations.

A total of Rs. 27.6 million from the project fund was reportedly used for the opening ceremony, despite the absence of any official budgetary allocation for such an event. The financial loss caused to the government is considered an act of corruption under the relevant laws.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, according to the Commission.

UPDATE – 06:15 PM:

Former General Manager of the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Srimati Mallika Kumari Senadheera, who was arrested today by the CIABOC, has been released on bail.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali granted her bail on two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each.