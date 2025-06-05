President: our duty is to restore the ecosystem for future generations

Posted by Editor on June 5, 2025 - 5:05 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared that restoring Sri Lanka’s natural environment is a civic duty that transcends generations, emphasizing that ecological preservation can serve as a powerful unifying force for the nation.

He made these remarks while attending the national ceremony to mark World Environment Day, held at Nidahas Mawatha in Kegalle this morning (June 5).

The President underscored that environmental restoration must begin with dismantling the destructive political culture that enabled environmental degradation.

“The political authority behind environmental degradation has been dismantled,” he said, issuing a stern warning to public officials: “The time for change has come.”

This year’s national campaign for World Environment Day, aligned with the global theme Beat Plastic Pollution, is operating under the sub-theme Let It Sprout. The President noted that this is not a symbolic event but a call to action, supported by concrete programmes aimed at allowing the environment to recover and regenerate.

Key Initiatives Announced

Among the major decisions announced at the event were:

The declaration of Bandula Pethiya’s (Bandula Barb) habitat as a protected sanctuary

The gazetting of four new nature reserves, including the Nilgala Conservation Area

The designation of three schools as Eco-Friendly Model Institutions

The launch of an evaluation system for Green Railway Stations

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Environment, its affiliated institutions, all state agencies, the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, and various environmental organisations.

President’s Address to the Nation

In a passionate and reflective speech, President Dissanayake said:

“Today is a momentous day. I have addressed many gatherings before and spoken on numerous occasions. But what I have to say today is not just another speech — it is a deep expression of commitment and responsibility towards our motherland and our natural ecosystem.”

He lamented the contrast between Sri Lanka’s natural beauty and the ecological damage hidden beneath the surface, questioning whether the visible beauty truly reflects a healthy environment.

“In our youth, we knew a country free of landslides and extreme droughts. Today, such disasters have become alarmingly frequent. The human-elephant conflict is at crisis level. A nation once rich in biodiversity is now suffering from growing discord between nature and its people.”

The President also pointed to political complicity in environmental harm:

“Sri Lanka has strong environmental laws and a capable state apparatus. Yet, political patronage has been a major barrier. Coastal sand mining and forest destruction have been protected by politicians or their associates. Let me say clearly: do not be agents of ecological destruction. Be agents of life.”

Citing examples of institutional corruption, he warned:

“We’ve discovered immigration officers forging passports, customs officers smuggling goods, and mining officials enabling illegal operations. This is why I say: let go of the old ways. Embrace change. The time has come. Either you change, or we will change you.”

He drew on personal experiences to illustrate the urgency:

“In Anuradhapura, water once lay six feet underground. Today, even after digging sixty feet, it’s gone. In Kadugannawa, the sounds of nature have disappeared. The reservoirs in the highlands are filled with sediment. Children no longer see swarms of butterflies. These are signs of collapse.”

He praised ancient Sri Lankan water management systems and urged a return to environmentally conscious development.

A Call for National Unity

The President stressed that environmental protection is a shared national responsibility, transcending ethnic and political divides:

“In every field – economics, education – differences of opinion exist. But when it comes to the environment, there must be a shared understanding. Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim – all communities can unite here. The environmental sector can foster national cohesion.”

“Let us revive this land – dried, damaged by plastic and concrete, and stripped of its natural water systems. Though small in size, we can rise as a giant in conscience. When the world looks to Sri Lanka, let it see a country in harmony with nature.”

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi, Governor of the Sabaragamuwa Province Champa Janaki Rajaratne, and the leader of the Indigenous Community, Uruwarige Wannila Aththo.