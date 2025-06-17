Sri Lanka temporarily suspends sending workers to Israel due to ongoing conflict

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism in Sri Lanka has announced that all employment-related travel to Israel has been temporarily suspended due to the current conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to information received from the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel, the country’s international airports are not currently operating at normal levels.

As a result, Sri Lankan authorities have decided to halt the process of sending workers to Israel until the situation improves.

This suspension affects not only new job seekers selected for work in Israel, but also Sri Lankans who had previously worked there and returned home with plans to go back.

In line with Section 39 (1)(b) of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) Act No. 21 of 1985, the SLBFE has stopped registering workers for Israel until further notice.

The Ministry stated that employment arrangements will resume only after official notification from Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority.

The government advises all affected individuals to remain patient and await further updates.