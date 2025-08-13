Priyantha Weerasooriya appointed 37th Inspector General of Sri Lanka Police

Posted by Editor on August 13, 2025 - 3:48 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police and Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasooriya as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The letter of appointment was handed over this afternoon (August 13) by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The appointment was made with the approval of the Constitutional Council, in line with Article 61 E (b) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasooriya becomes the 37th IGP of Sri Lanka.

He is also the first person to hold the position after progressing through all three key police ranks: Police Constable, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police during his career.