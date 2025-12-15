Sri Lanka condemns Bondi Beach attack in Australia

Posted by Editor on December 15, 2025 - 12:23 pm

Sri Lanka has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Australia, which targeted a Jewish Hanukkah gathering.

In a statement released today (December 15), Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Australia, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

He also extended thoughts and prayers to those who were injured.

The President emphasized that Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with Australia and reaffirmed that violence and hatred have no place in society.

Full X post by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake:

“Sri Lanka strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach targeting a Jewish Hanukkah gathering. We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of Australia, and to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts are with the injured. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with Australia and reaffirms that violence and hatred have no place in our societies.”