India hands over medicines and dry food aid to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on December 15, 2025 - 8:05 am

A consignment of essential medicines and dry food items donated by the Government of India was officially handed over to Sri Lanka yesterday afternoon (December 14) at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

The donation was handed over by the Deputy High Commissioner of India, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey. The consignment included 17 types of essential medicines and more than 14 tons of dry food items.

According to the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, this donation was provided in response to a request made by Sri Lanka during a special meeting held recently with the Indian High Commissioner, Mr. Santosh Jha. Following this request, the supplies were transported to Sri Lanka on a special aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force.

The medicine stock includes drugs mainly used for cardiac care services, the treatment of diabetes and related complications, and medicines for several other illnesses.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jayatissa recalled that India, as a neighboring and friendly country, has a long history of assisting Sri Lanka during times of disaster. He highlighted India’s continued support during difficult periods faced by the country.

The Deputy High Commissioner of India stated that the Government of India will continue to support programs aimed at providing relief to people in Sri Lanka affected by disasters.

Officials from the Indian High Commission, senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, and representatives from relevant state institutions were present at the event.