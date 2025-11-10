Sri Lanka Police rescue Norwegian youth from drowning at Ahungalla beach
Posted by Editor on November 10, 2025 - 8:59 am
A 19-year-old Norwegian national was rescued from drowning while swimming in the sea near Ahungalla beach on the afternoon of November 9, 2025.
According to police, the young man had been caught in a strong current and was being pulled out to sea when officers from the Ahungalla Police Lifesaving Unit noticed the situation and acted swiftly.
Police Inspector Manoj Ariyarathna, along with Police Constables Lasantha (29896), Eranda (25505), and Dulanjaya (103992), managed to rescue the foreign national and bring him safely to shore.
The officers also provided the victim with initial first aid following the rescue.
The Cops who rescued the Norwegian guy must be awarded bravery medals.