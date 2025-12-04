India sends Bailey bridges and relief team to Sri Lanka for disaster recovery

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2025 - 7:02 pm

A special Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed in Sri Lanka this afternoon (December 04), carrying Bailey bridge components and specialist personnel to support ongoing disaster recovery efforts across the country.

The flight brought modular Bailey bridge units that can be assembled as a single long bridge or multiple shorter bridges, depending on local needs. The equipment is aimed at restoring road access in areas where bridges and roads were badly damaged by recent flooding and landslides.

Officials said the relief consignment includes materials for bridge construction, a 110-foot two-way Bailey bridge that can be deployed immediately, and five dinghy boats to assist with search, rescue, and transport in flooded regions.

The aircraft also carried a 20-member engineering team trained in rapid bridge deployment, along with five medical staff to support local authorities. A total of 25 Indian personnel will work together with Sri Lankan engineers and emergency responders to speed up construction and relief operations.

Sri Lankan authorities welcomed India’s support, emphasizing the urgent need to reconnect isolated communities and ensure the continuous delivery of food, medical supplies, and other relief services.

This latest assistance is part of India’s ongoing humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka following the severe impacts of Cyclone Ditwah.