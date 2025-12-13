Sri Lankan President orders swift livelihood restoration for disaster-hit communities

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to give top priority to restoring the livelihoods of communities affected by the disaster.

He emphasized the need to expedite compensation payments for damages and to take immediate measures to revive the agriculture, fisheries, and industrial sectors.

The President further directed that all compensation payments for crop damage be completed before December 25, 2025. These instructions were issued during a special District Coordinating Committee meeting held this morning (December 13) at the Puttalam District Secretariat.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described the recent cyclone as one of the largest disasters the country has faced in recent times. He commended the dedicated efforts of the tri-forces, the Police, and public officials in restoring the lives of affected communities. He noted that, due to their commitment, a significant portion of essential infrastructure, including electricity, water supply, and roads, has already been rehabilitated.

The President further emphasized that the Government’s ability to provide substantial compensation to disaster-affected communities is a result of its strong fiscal discipline. Taking into account the challenges encountered in the distribution of allowances and aid thus far, he instructed Divisional Secretaries to ensure that compensation is provided strictly to eligible recipients and to intervene fully to prevent any deviations from this policy under any circumstances.

During the meeting, the rehabilitation of damaged highways and bridges in the district was discussed in detail. The President inquired into issues arising during these reconstruction efforts and provided on-the-spot solutions in consultation with relevant officials.

The construction of the Lower Kala Oya Bridge was also discussed. The President instructed that a temporary bridge be built to meet the needs of the tourism sector and emphasized that all construction activities should be carried out based on necessity and proper structural assessments.

He further highlighted that several previous large-scale projects had been abandoned without delivering tangible benefits or intended outcomes. He stressed that future infrastructure development should focus not only on regional needs but also on broader economic benefits for the country as a whole.

The President inquired into ongoing efforts to restore electricity supply in the district and emphasized the need to complete these works without delay. He also reviewed measures being taken to re-establish water supply and instructed provincial authorities to intervene promptly, noting that current well-cleaning efforts in the district are insufficient.

Regarding agriculture, the President inquired about preparations by local farmers for the upcoming Maha paddy cultivation season. He directed officials to swiftly create a conducive environment for farming, minimize abandoned land, and explore alternative methods to ensure the productive use of farmland.

He instructed that all compensation due to farmers be disbursed before December 25, that payments be made regardless of whether the land is located in reserve or legally protected areas, and that systematic measures be implemented to prevent cultivation on reserved lands. He also highlighted the need for comprehensive soil conservation programmes in areas such as Kalpitiya.

The President emphasized the importance of providing fair compensation to those engaged in the livestock sector to restore their livelihoods. He also underscored the need for accurate ground-level data and stressed the necessity of introducing legislation to ensure the registration of all livestock farms.

Due to the disaster, 627 houses in the district were completely destroyed, while 20,813 houses sustained partial damage. The President instructed that compensation for affected families be expedited, emphasizing priority resettlement on government land. Where government land is unavailable, he directed that Rs. 5 million be provided to each family for the purchase of alternative land.

For families whose houses were completely destroyed, the President directed that new housing projects be implemented in a manner that ensures ownership of a house valued at Rs. 5 million for each beneficiary.

Attention was also given to the fisheries sector. Discussions were held on providing assistance for the repair of damaged fishing boats, as well as implementing fair compensation schemes and concessional bank loans for prawn farmers.

President Dissanayake also inquired into operations at Chilaw Hospital, where authorities informed him that patient admissions and the functioning of several units are expected to resume by next week.

The meeting was attended by a distinguished group of officials and representatives, including Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government and Chairman of the Puttalam District Coordinating Committee Chandana Abeyratne; Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody; North Western Province Governor Tissa Warnasuriya; Government and Opposition Members of Parliament from the Puttalam District; local government representatives; the North Western Provincial Secretary; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; the Puttalam District Secretary; Divisional Secretaries; government officials; and representatives of the security forces.